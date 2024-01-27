2 goals and you lose it within 5 minutes, Ghana? – Apostle Nyamekye on AFCON blot

Sports News of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Apostle Eric Nyamekye of the Church of Pentecost has weighed in on Ghana’s dismal performance at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



The Black Stars crashed out of the 2023 edition at the group stage after getting two points out of a possible nine in a group that had Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.



According to the man of God, the poor performances of the team has affected the love for the Ghana flag.



“Some people have forgotten the national flag especially these days that we are not doing very well in soccer. We hardly see the Ghana flag,” he said in a video sighted by Ghana Web.



He weighed in on the last Black Stars game at the tournament where needing a win to qualify out of their group, the team gave away a two-goal lead to Mozambique.



“Ghana can score two and within five minutes even our coach cannot help us to just save two goals. My heart bleeds. If we have to bring back the Kuuku Dadzies and those people, how? Two goals and you lose it within five minutes, Ghana? Oh God, bless our homeland Ghana again,” he added.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has come under fire for seeking to proceed

With the search for a new coach after firing Chris Hughton after the AFCON elimination.





Apostle Eric Nyamekye can't think far.



This Ghana football matter!pic.twitter.com/CSwceFkjx8 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) January 27, 2024

SARA