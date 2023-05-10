2 Ghanaian celebrities who gained international prominence for their hilarious football takes

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Their stature as accomplished and famous actors is without question. For decades, they have graced the television screens of almost every Ghanaian home and are justifiably called legends of the Ghanaian movie industry.



Not even the tsunami-like arrival of digital media could dim their lights, as they have seamlessly transitioned from hard-core television personalities to social media influencers and new media sensations.



Their receptiveness to change and ability to adapt to the times is once again proving to be their magic wand, as they are now gaining not just local but international reputation for their activities and statements relative to sports, particularly football.



The stock of actor Yaw Dabo as a football administrator and owner of the Yaw Dabo Football Academy has been on an upward trajectory since it emerged he was the figure that discovered ex-Hearts of Oak star Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



In the past few months, Yaw Dabo has intensified his engagement in football, visiting successful European clubs and holding meetings with key players in the industry.



From Dortmund in Germany to Ajax in the Netherlands, Yaw Dabo can be said to be making giant moves that will, in the foreseeable future, fetch him and his club some good money.



The latest move by Dabo that has made him feature on the website of Spain’s biggest newspaper - Marca - is an interview he granted them before and after Real Madrid’s game against Manchester City on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



Videos of Dabo’s interview with Marca’s TV outlet have been circulating wildly on social media as European football fans express shock at his sheer understanding of the game.



In the said video, Yaw Dabo broke down the tactical battles that were to be expected in the game, tipping Kevin De Bruyne to be the difference maker for Manchester City, with Vinicius being Madrid’s top marksman.



As it turned out, both players proved to be the difference-makers, with De Bruyne canceling out Vinicius’ goal for Madrid in the first half.









One of the most popular soccer-related memes is the video of Akrobeto laughing over the scoreline of games from some European leagues.Various versions of that video have been made by fans who edit it to suit their trolling agenda.That video, however, is just one of many instances in which Akrobeto produced content that was shared by not just football fans but football greats including Rio Ferdinand, Gary Neville, and the like.Football clubs like Dortmund and a host of others have been wowed by hilarious and unconventional ways of mentioning the names of clubs and players.He has gone to the extent of featuring in a live interview on Spanish national television.KPE/OGB