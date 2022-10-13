17 untouchable players that cannot be dropped from Ghana's World Cup squad

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars' head coach is set to present a 35-man provisional squad to FIFA in the final week of October 2022.



The provisional list will be trimmed to 26 a week before the start of the competition in Qatar.



This would mean that any player who misses out on the provisional list would not make it to the World Cup.



According to Otto Addo, there will not be many changes in his final squad for the World Cup because he has 70 percent of the names already.



“70 per cent of the players currently on international duty with Ghana’s squad who meet Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain on Tuesday will be in Qatar. The remaining 30 per cent will be tight decisions. We’re watching the players closely for the next few games to see who could play for Qatar in October,” he told Bild.



This means most of the players called up during the September international break have a guaranteed spot in the team for the World Cup.



Here is a list of 17 players who form part of Otto Addo's 70 per cent:



The list below appears to be Otto Addo's first picks in terms of his lineups and matchday squad since he took over as Black Stars manager.



Goalkeeper: Richard Ofori, Joseph Wollacott, Denis Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, Abdul-Rahaman Baba, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey



Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Iddrisu Baba, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew.



Forwards: Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams



Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:













EE/BOG