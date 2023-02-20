14-year-old club mate of Christian Atsu also dies in Turkey earthquake

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

14-year-old Hatayspor youth player, Hamza Surer has also been confirmed dead following the 7.8 magnitude of earthquake that hit the southeastern part of Turkey and Syria.



Hatayspor have been dealt with a heavy blow of casualties following the earthquake with the loss of team officials, and staff and the death of winger Christian Atsu who was found on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



Hamza Surer was also found in the rubble as reported by CAF Media Officer and former GFA Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara.



"Another player at Christian Atsu's team Hatayspor sadly passed away in the wake of the earthquake."



"Hamza Surer, of the U14 side, was found today in the rubble and was confirmed to have lost his life. May he rest in peace," Ibrahim Sannie Daara wrote on his Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.



Meanwhile, the search continues for Hatayspor's technical director, Taner Savut who has still not been found.





