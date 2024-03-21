13th African Games: What the medal table looks like as Ghana wins 2 more medals

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

The top five countries at the ongoing African Games continue to make significant strides, with new medals being added to their hauls daily.



On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, all five countries won medals to improve their tallies and ensure they keep their places at the summit of the medal table.







Egypt, which had 165 medals, added a silver and a bronze medal each to its haul, which was 167 by the close of the day on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the highest by a country in the games.



Nigeria's successes in the athletics events ensured that their total number of medals jumped to 90, five more than they had previously.



They won four gold medals, two of which came at the expense of host nation Ghana, who finished second and third in the men's and women's 4x100-metre relay events, respectively.



South Africa won two medals on Wednesday to push their tally to 97, which is more than Nigeria's medal accumulation, but the significant difference in gold medals means that they are ranked lower than Nigeria.



The fourth and fifth positions are respectively occupied by Algeria and Tunisia, which have 98 and 66, respectively.



Sixth-placed Ghana won two medals in the relay events to push their number to 49 as they continue their pursuit for a top-five finish, especially as the sporting festival draws to a close.



Ghana will have a chance to win more medals on Thursday, March 21, 2024, when its boxers, hockey players, and footballers compete in the final events of their respective competitions.



Mauritius, Eritrea, Morocco, and Ethiopia complete the top ten on the medal table.



With bronze medals each, Chad, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho and Rwanda are ranked 37th, which is the last position on the medal table.



