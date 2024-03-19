13th African Games: Ghana’s Black Princesses set up final with Nigeria to battle for gold

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Princesses of Ghana have set up a highly-anticipated showdown with the Falconets of Nigeria in the finals of the women’s tournament of the 13th African Games.



The Princesses reached the finals of the tournament after beating their counterparts from Senegal 3-1 on Monday night.



In a game played at the Cape Coast Stadium, the Black Princesses made their intent clear from the onset as the team dominated and attacked the opponent.



After several attempts, the Black Princesses finally had the breakthrough in the 18th minute thanks to an equalizer from talented forward Tracey Twum.



After that goal, the host nation continued to pile the pressure on the semi-final opponent and could have scored three more



Unfortunately, only one attempt was successful. An injury time strike from Ophelia Amponsah in added time doubled the lead for the Ghanaian side before heading into the break.



In the second half, a penalty converted by Kande halved the deficit for Senegal but it could not save the side from a defeat.



A 55th minute goal from Ophelia Amponsah sealed the victory for the Black Princesses to book a place in the final.



The finals of the tournament between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Thursday, March 21, at the Cape Coast Stadium.