13th African Games: Former Nigerian sports minister hails Ghana

Sunday Dare, a former Minister of Sports of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has commended Ghana over its hosting of the 13th African Games.



In an interview with the Ghanaian media after a tour of some of the facilities hosting the games, Sunday Dare noted that despite the challenges that confronted the country, Ghana has been able put together what he views to be an impressive tournament so far.



Sunday Dare, who is a member of the African Union committee that supervised Ghana’s preparations for the competition, expressed satisfaction with events so far, commending President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Ghana's Minister of Youth Sports, Mustapha Ussif, for their efforts in ensuring that the country met the deadline for the games.



"I think we must commend the President of Ghana, the Minister for Youth and Sports of Ghana, Ussif, because when you look back 10 months ago, it was almost impossible for this to take place. Ghana requested for 8 months extra to be able to put everything in place and they have done well.



"We have seen what they have done. We have seen a brand new stadium at the university where we are right now, we have seen a games village and we have seen on display the absolute commitment of the government of Ghana and the efforts of the minister and his team," he stated.



He continued to say that, "I have been to the games and I think that this is commendable. I was the chairman of the African Union team last year when we took the decision to extend the time for Ghana to be able to prepare. I'm happy that in 8 months Ghana has been able to pull this together.



"It's a pride for Africa that 54 countries are gathered here, 29 sports and 7 different venues for the 13th edition of the African Games. It requires a lot to host the African Games. It requires the political will and support of the government of the country.”



Sunday Dare’s comments follow a revelation by Mustapha Ussif that representatives of international organizations monitoring the game have made glowing comments about Ghana’s hosting.



Meanwhile, Sunday Dare's Nigeria have been impressive in the tournament so far, winning 55 medals so far.



