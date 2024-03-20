13th African Games: Check out the medal table as Ghana jumps to 6th place with 47 medals

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

The gap in sports investment between North African countries and countries from other parts of the continent is manifesting in the performances of their athletes at the ongoing African Games in Ghana.



The top five countries on the medal table of the 13th African Games include three countries from North Africa with South Africa, with Nigeria being the only sub-Saharan African country rubbing shoulders with them.



Egypt continue their lead at the apex of the medal table with 165 medals. Their medal component has 92 gold, 40 silver and 33 bronze medals.



Nigeria follows them with 31 gold medals, 22 silver and 33 bronze, which sum up to 85 medals.



Third-placed South Africa have 10 more medals than second-placed Nigeria but the Nigerians are ranked above them due to superior numbers of gold medals.



While Nigeria has 31 gold, South Africa has 28 gold medals.



Algeria and Tunisia occupy fourth and fifth places respectively, with Algeria having 23 gold medals, 33 silver and 40 bronze medals, while Tunisia have 14 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze.



Outside the top five, host nation Ghana has jumped to sixth, thanks to the incredible performance of the armwrestling team who won 41 medals in their respective weight competitions.



Mauritius, Eritrea, Morocco and Ethiopia complete the top ten on the medal table.



Meanwhile, the games continue on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, with the finals of the 800-metre and men’s 4by100m relay expected to attract viewers to the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



