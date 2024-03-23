13th Africa Games: Ghana Black Satellites win Gold after beating Uganda 1-0

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Black Satellites have achieved a remarkable victory, securing the gold medal in the men's football tournament final match of the 2023 Africa Games held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday night, March 22, 2024.



Facing off against a formidable Ugandan team, the Ghana U20 squad showcased exceptional skill and determination throughout the match.



The contest was fiercely fought, with both sides creating numerous scoring opportunities. However, it was Ghana’s persistence and resilience that ultimately proved decisive.



Jerry Afriyie sealed the victory with a stunning goal in the 90th minute, sending the stadium into a frenzy of jubilation.



With their well-deserved gold medal, the Black Satellites etched their names into Ghana’s sports history, leaving an indelible mark for generations to come.



Uganda settled for silver while the bronze medal went to Senegal.





What a strike by Afriyie!????????????????



????????1-0???????? pic.twitter.com/QTzs5o7Gye — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 22, 2024

✅ ???????????????? ???????????????? - #BlackSatellites win the 13th African Games Men’s football tournament and secure the Gold medal! ????



???????? Ghana U20 1️⃣-0️⃣ Uganda U20 ????????



⚽️ Jerry Afriyie 90+1’ #AfricanGames | #Accra2023 pic.twitter.com/wj8SMfyPPW — ???????? Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) March 22, 2024

AM/GA