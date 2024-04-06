13th Africa Games: GIS honours Armwrestling Team, offers recruitment to five medal winners

Sports News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has extended a gesture of appreciation and recognition to the Ghana Armwrestling Team for their outstanding performance at the 13th African Games, held recently.



In a ceremony at the GIS Headquarters in Accra, on Friday, April 6, 2024, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi, the Comptroller General of the GIS, pledged to recruit five civilian members of the Armwrestling Team who collectively clinched an impressive 41 medals for Ghana.



The Armwrestling Team, consisting of officers from both the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service, showcased exceptional talent and dedication throughout the tournament.



Among the medal-winning civilians are Yasmine Moro, who secured a silver and a bronze medal; Blessed Nunoo, who claimed two gold medals; Rashida Abbass, who earned a silver medal; Mary Quaye, who bagged a silver and a bronze medal; and Godwin Sackey, who achieved a gold and a bronze medal.



Additionally, the contributions of two immigration officers, ICO Nii Otoo Larkyne and Assistant Inspector Edward Yamoah Asamoah, were acknowledged. ICO Nii Otoo Larkyne served as the head coach of the Armwrestling Team, while Assistant Inspector Edward Yamoah Asamoah captained the team.



DSI Anita Wiredu Mintah, the deputy coach of the Black Princesses team, which secured gold in the women's football competition, was also commended for her role.



During the ceremony, Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi expressed pride in the achievements of both the civilian and officer members of the Arm Wrestling Team. He affirmed the GIS's commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence, stating, "When there is recruitment, we are going to pick them."



Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, expressed gratitude to the GIS for nurturing officers with leadership qualities, such as Larkyne and Yamoah, who have been pivotal figures in the national team since 2016.







The Federation also presented Mr. Kwame Asuah Takyi with a medal and bestowed upon him the title of patron of the sport on behalf of the Federation.



