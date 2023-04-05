13 goals in two seasons: Medeama's Vincent Atinga sets goal record in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 April 2023

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Medeama SC defender Vincent Atinga has scored 13 goals in the Ghana Premier League in the last two seasons.



Medeama have won 91.67% of the 12 games that the defender has scored.



The numbers of the former Hearts of Oak and FK Tirana defender, are the highest by any defender in the Ghanaian top-flight league in the last 4 seasons.



The 29-year-old towering center-back got on the score sheet once more on Monday when he netted the only for the Mauve and Yellows in their triumph over Gold Stars at Akoon Park.



During last season’s campaign, the defender scored 7 goals and 30 games – however, he is just a goal away from equalling that record this season as he has already netted 6 times in 19 appearances in the 2022/23 season.



Medeama still has 9 games more to play and he could score more goals to improve his numbers.



However, it is not the goals that is leaving many people impressed.



In all 5 games that he has scored his 6 goals, Medeama have won all. During last season’s campaign, the feat was almost similar – Medeama won in all the 7 games Atinga scored with the exception of the matchday 25 game at the Accra Sports Stadium when Legon Cities beat Medeama 3-1.



