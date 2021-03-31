13 clubs to allow fans back to the stadia ahead of GPL second round

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Ghana Football Association has released a list of 13 clubs allowed to have fans back at the stadia ahead of the start of the second round of the Premier League.



The teams which include Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC and Ashantigold have been directed to allow only 25% of fans at their venues on match days.



"The Ghana Football Association has announced a list of Clubs who will be allowed to admit fans into their respective stadia following their successful completion of the Stewards Training," a statement on the FA's website read.



"According to the Executive Council of the GFA, after getting the required approval to admit fans to their stadia, the sitting at all the underlisted stadia shall be limited to the 25% capacity granted by government aimed at ensuring social distancing.



"Attached is the approved maximum capacity allocated to the Premier League clubs. Other Clubs would be considered for approval once they conclude the training of stewards and meet all the requirements."



Below are the clubs allowed to have fans back:



ACCRA HEARTS OF OAK

ACCRA GREAT OLYMPICS

LEGON CITIES FC

BEREKUM CHELSEA

ELMINA SHARKS

ASHANTIGOLD SC

WAFA SC

LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS FC

DREAMS FC

ELEVEN WONDERS

MEDEAMA SC

KARELA UNITED S

KING FAISAL FC