13,000 participants, 2 billion audiences to grace 2023 African Games - Sports Minister

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that about 13,000 people will participate in the 13th African Games to be hosted by Ghana.



The Games officially kick off on Friday, March 8 to March 23, 2024.



Addressing the press during his turn of the Ministerial Meet the Press, Mustapha Ussif gave a breakdown of the number of participants which includes athletes, technical officials, volunteers, and special guests.



"The 13th African Games is expected to attract over 13,000 participants from fifty-four (54) African countries, including Officials, athletes, diplomats, media and volunteers."



The Minister gave the breakdown as follows: 5000 athletes, 3000 volunteers, 3000 technicians and 200 guests drawn from various African countries.



Mustapha Ussif explained that Ghana is expected to take care of the participants in terms of their accommodation, feeding, internal transportation, medicare and others throughout their stay in Ghana.



The Minister of Youth and Sports also revealed that over 2 billion global audiences are expected to follow the Games through TV, radio and other virtual platforms across the globe.