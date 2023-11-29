10th edition of Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship tees off

Golf News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The tenth edition of the Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship kicked off on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, with a ceremonial tee-off by the Vice President in charge of Operations at Gold Fields West Africa, Michael Van Der Merwe.



The opening ceremony and ceremonial tee-off pave the way for the commencement of the competition at the Damang Golf Course in the Western Region.



With this year’s edition being a special one, Hans De Beer, the chairman of the organizing committee assured that all measures necessary for a successful tournament have been instituted.



He noted that the committee has made provisions for all on-course, security and safety issues and that the golfers will have a free and peaceful mind to produce incredible performances.



Michael Van Der Merwe of Gold Fields encouraged the golfers to produce performances of world-class level that would match the significance of the competition.



Thirty-three Ghanaian pros and nine foreign pros from Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe and Nigeria are competing for money and honour in the expanded version of the Gold Fields PGA Golf Championship.



Some of the top golfers expected to display are defending champion, Kojo Barnni from the Tarkwa Golf Club, Vincent Torgah, Emos Korblah, Lucky Ayisah, and Francis Torgah.



The female players are Jessica Tei from Achimota, Constant Awuni from Kumasi, Mary Werner from Celebrity and Felicity Gyeabour from Kumasi.



The total cash prizes of the 10th edition have skyrocketed to GHC385,000 with the winner of the regular pro contest winning GHC80,000. The senior pro champion will receive GHC25,000 which is GHC5000 more than the 2022 edition.