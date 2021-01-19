Sports News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

100 golfers to compete for honours in Captain One Invitational championship

The Annual Captain One Invitational Golf Championship is fixed for Saturday, January 23, 2021

The Annual Captain One Invitational Golf Championship fixed for Saturday, January 23, will attract about 100 golfers to compete for honours at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.



The competition would draw participants from amateur and professional golfers, who would battle for the giant trophy at stake, medals, and other attractive prizes.



The Captain One Invitational Golf Championship which would be played on 27 holes at the Royal Golf Club is dubbed “Golfing in Uncertain Times”.



Speaking ahead of the event, the President of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Pius Ayeh Appiah said the event was limited to 100 participants to ensure that the Covid-19 safety protocols were adhered to.



“We are committed to ensuring that all safety protocols are in place to ensure that the golfers are safe,” he said.



He said “Golf in nature, is a ‘social distancing’ sport as players play individually on the course and not in groups. That notwithstanding, there would be the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and soap and water available for regular washing of hands”.



Mr. Ayeh said this year’s competition promised to be an exciting event with the professional golfers seeking to reclaim the title lost in 2020 to an amateur golfer, Frank Kweku Antwi.



He said “Golfers from other clubs would also be in the challenge for the ultimate trophy and the bragging rights at stake would make the event highly competitive”.



Mr. Ayeh called on Corporate Organisations to come on board to support the competition and expressed gratitude to R K Cliste, Mosat Photography, Industrial Procurement Services and Flo Polo Designs for supporting the event.



The Vice-Captain of the Captain One Golf Society, Mr. Richard Boateng mentioned that “Everyone is determined to put in a fight and the Club is set to host one of the most competitive events in the country.”



He said the society was committed to developing golf in the country saying “We will do this especially among people from less privileged communities hence our mantra “GOLF FOR ALL.”