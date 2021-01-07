You are here: HomeSports2021 01 07Article 1148525

Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: GH Base

10-year-old Ghanaian sports presenter gets featured on BBC News

Ghanaian sports journalist, Dominic Fobih Ghanaian sports journalist, Dominic Fobih

Dominic Fobih, a 10-year-old Ghanaian sports journalist working with Accra-based Angel FM has been featured on BBC News Pidgin.

In the video sighted by GHBase.Com, Dominic talked about his journey from his hometown to being a sports journalist at Angel FM.

He also talked about how he used to walk about 5 miles from his home to the next village to watch sports from a rich man who had a DSTV at his home.

According to several details gathered by our outfit, Fobih has been offered a lifetime educational scholarship by the Founder and President of Angel Group of Company, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

Watch the video below:


