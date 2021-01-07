10-year-old Ghanaian sports presenter gets featured on BBC News

Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021
Source: GH Base
Dominic Fobih, a 10-year-old Ghanaian sports journalist working with Accra-based Angel FM has been featured on BBC News Pidgin.
In the video sighted by GHBase.Com, Dominic talked about his journey from his hometown to being a sports journalist at Angel FM.
He also talked about how he used to walk about 5 miles from his home to the next village to watch sports from a rich man who had a DSTV at his home.
According to several details gathered by our outfit, Fobih has been offered a lifetime educational scholarship by the Founder and President of Angel Group of Company, Dr. Kwaku Oteng.
Watch the video below: