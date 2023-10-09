10 players injured in Venomous Vipers FC ghastly road accident

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Ten players sustained various degrees of injuries after Division One League side Venomous Vipers were involved in a road crash ahead of their match against King Faisal on Sunday, October 8, 2023.



The horrifying accident occurred at Ejisu on Saturday night around 11:00 pm, while the team was en route to their destination in a bus.



According to information gathered by GhanaWeb, the Venomous Vipers team bus was carrying 20 players, 5 coaches, 1 media personnel, 2 drivers, and 1 member of the management team.



The team had set out from Cape Coast at 3:00 p.m. with the aim of reaching Kumasi by 8:00 p.m.



During the journey, the Venomous Vipers team bus experienced a mechanical fault, forcing them to abandon it and transfer to two commercial vans.



However, while on their way, heavy rain began to fall, and tragically, a car ahead of them suddenly halted after encountering a stationary vehicle.

In a desperate attempt to avoid a collision with the vehicle in front, the commercial bus carrying the Vipers swerved off the road and landed in a ditch.



Approximately 14 individuals on board the Vipers bus, including 4 technical staff members and 10 players, suffered injuries in the accident.



The scheduled match against King Faisal, which was supposed to be the opening fixture of the Division One League season, has been indefinitely postponed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).







