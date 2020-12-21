Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: GNA

10-man Great Olympics beat WAFA

Great Olympics

Great Olympics defeated West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) counterparts 1-0 in a match-day six of the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



It was to their third straight victory of the season.



The Wonder Club played the majority of the second half with 10 men but held onto Gladson Awako's solitary first-half strike to secure all three points and moved into the third position on the league standings with 10 points.



The game was free-flowing in the first 20 minutes with both sides stringing some beautiful passes with no clear cut chances created.



Great Olympics looked very dangerous in the attacking third and deservedly took the lead on the 26th-minute mark through their talisman Gladson Awako who delivered a stunning strike to put the home side in the lead.



WAFA responded very well after going a goal down and nearly restored parity through Augustine Boateng but Great Olympics goalie Salifu Saed delivered a superb save to deny the away side the equalizer.



The late stages of the first half was very entertaining with some delightful play from both sides but Great Olympics held on to their slim lead as the game went to recess.



WAFA started the second half with more attacking intent as they searched for the equalizer.



Godwin Agbevor came close to scoring the equalizer for WAFA but his header from close range narrowly skewed wide off the crossbar.



Great Olympics were able to weather the early storm of pressure from the Academy Boys and begun to control the game especially in the attacking third as they searched for the cushion goal.



Great Olympics were reduced to 10 men after Micheal Otu received his second yellow card after a silly tackle on Augustine Boateng.



WAFA's man-advantage nearly paid off but Youssif Atte's 30-yard strike rattled the crossbar with a quarter of the left.



The pressure on the Great Olympics was rampant but Great Olympics goalkeeper Salifu Saed was equal to the task when called upon.



Great Olympics held onto their lead to secure all three points.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.