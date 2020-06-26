Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

10 accolades that epitomizes Mohammed Polo as a Ghanaian football icon

Former Accra Hearts of Oak S.C and Black Stars forward Mohammed Polo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers Ghana has ever produced.



The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Ghana said that despite his great football prowess he never had the opportunity to look up to any player while growing up as a footballer.



“I was not watching football I just came to play football. I played with Osei Kofi in the latter part. Just one match I think,” Polo told Pulse.com.gh.



Mohammed Polo’s exceptional football qualities attracted several praise and descriptions during his prime days as a footballer.



The former Accra Hearts of Oak winger in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana enumerated the various nicknames the Ghanaian football loving fans and connoisseurs of the beautiful game called him.



Below is the list:



Maestro



Magician



Doctor



Professor



Wizard



Orchestra



Polo to Polo



Scorer of Important Goals



Wonder Boy



Darling Boy.



The goal video below show glimpses of what Mohammed Polo was made of





Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed popularly known as Mohammed Polo....the dribbling magician in action for Al Wasl in Dubai when he joined them in 1980 pic.twitter.com/9VmZa8wcEp — NHYIRA SPORTS (@nhyirasports1) June 18, 2019

