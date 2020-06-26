You are here: HomeSports2020 06 26Article 990772

Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

10 accolades that epitomizes Mohammed Polo as a Ghanaian football icon

« Prev

Next »

Comments (11)

Listen to Article


Click to read all about coronavirus →

Former Accra Hearts of Oak S.C and Black Stars forward Mohammed Polo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers Ghana has ever produced.

The 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner with Ghana said that despite his great football prowess he never had the opportunity to look up to any player while growing up as a footballer.

“I was not watching football I just came to play football. I played with Osei Kofi in the latter part. Just one match I think,” Polo told Pulse.com.gh.

Mohammed Polo’s exceptional football qualities attracted several praise and descriptions during his prime days as a footballer.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak winger in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana enumerated the various nicknames the Ghanaian football loving fans and connoisseurs of the beautiful game called him.

Below is the list:

Maestro

Magician

Doctor

Professor

Wizard

Orchestra

Polo to Polo

Scorer of Important Goals

Wonder Boy

Darling Boy.

The goal video below show glimpses of what Mohammed Polo was made of

Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter