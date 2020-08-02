Sports News of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Source: Ghana Crusader

10 Kotoko legends get financial backing from supporters

Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah with some beneficiaries

A section of Kumasi Asante Kotoko supporters called “Kum Apem Group” on Saturday extended financial help to 10 Kotoko stalwarts.



The 10 players include Wisdor Kofi Abbrey, Abubakar Gariba, Julius Agyabeng, Agyemang Duah, Dogo Moro, Kweku Fori, Nana Berchie, Kweku Minka, Prince Adu Poku and Omono Asamoah.



This move according to the Kum Apem Supporters Group is to support some players who have struggled with finances and their personal health over the past years.



This donation exercise took place at the Ceeta Kel Hotel in Kumasi where the supporters met with some selected beneficiaries.



Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, Yusif Chibsah, Wilberforce Mfum, among other legends were at the program to throw their support for these veterans.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.