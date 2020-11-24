Soccer News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

10 Elmina Sharks players recover from coronavirus

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have confirmed that all the players that tested positive for COVID-19 have all returned negative tests.



The Elmina-based club started the season with ten of their players reported to have contracted the virus after a friendly with Hearts of Oak.



Despite the positive cases, Sharks began the campaign on the opening week with a draw in Cape Coast against Ebusua Dwarfs.



"COVID-19 UPDATE!!! We can confirm that ALL our players who tested positive for COVID-19 have now tested NEGATIVE. The Fearsome Elmina Sharks family thanks everyone for the support. Let us all continue to observe the protocols & stay safe," Sharks posted on Twitter.



On Sunday, Elmina Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw by Liberty Professionals at the Ndoum Park.



The return of the complete squad is good news for coach Yaw Acheampong whose team travel to WAFA on Sunday.





