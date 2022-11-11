'They are not taking Joseph Paintsil to the World Cup because of me' - Kurt Okraku's 'rival' Osei Palmer

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku’s seemed ‘rival’ Winfred Osei Palmer says he’s the reason KRC Genk player Joseph Paintsil is not getting a national team call-up.



According to him, the player is maybe not enjoying his time with the senior national team because of his affiliation with him, that’s why the player is suffering.



He says sometimes it pains him that he is the one who nurtured the player as he believes the player would have gotten the chance to play for Ghana at all times because of his recent form.



“It hurts me that I nurtured a player like Joseph Paintsil. You ask yourself, why is the boy going through this wahala with the national team? It’s because of me.”



It is an open secret that, the Tema Youth FC owner and the Ghana Football Association president are not in good terms after the Ghana Football Association elections which Kurt emerged as winner.