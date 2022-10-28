'Jordan Ayew is one of my mentors' - Crystal Palace forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

English-born Ghanaian professional footballer Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has says Black Stars and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is one of his mentors.



The Charlton Athletic FC player admitted that, Ayew, son of legendary Abedi Ayew is one of the players he has always looked up to.



According to him, Crystal Palace FC have got some great attackers and he takes inspiration from them.



“They’ve got a lot of great attacking players. Wilf [Zaha], Jordan [Ayew], [Eberechi] Eze and [Michael] Olise. Those are players in my position that I really look up to. Hopefully, if I just take their advice and keep working hard, I could be there one day.



“Patrick is a great manager. We always train with the first-team. He gets the young lads to train with the first-team so you know there’s an opportunity there. If you keep working hard and performing, you know the chances will come.”



The 21-year-old Ghanaian attacker has three goals and two assists in the English League One this season for the Red and Blacks outfit since he joined on loan.