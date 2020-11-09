General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

You can't stop Dec polls: Court to UFP flagbearer

The court denied the application

The Accra High Court on Monday, 9 November 2020 threw out an application by the flagbearer of the United Freedom Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, popularly called Gyataba, which sought a reversal of a decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to disqualify him from contesting in the 7 December polls.



Mr Agyenim Boateng wanted the court to place an interlocutory injunction on the conduct of the elections after his disqualification.



He also wanted the court to quash the EC’s decision and declare it void.



The court presided over by Ruby Ayitey, however, denied the application on grounds that per the applicant’s application, the applicant does not have the legal and equitable right to put the 7 December elections on hold.



The court further indicated that granting the application will lead to a breach of the constitutional deadlines of the Electoral Commission which may likely jeopardise the preparation of the EC towards the conduct of the 2020 general elections.



The UFP flag bearer was among five other candidates who were disqualified from contesting in the polls.



According to the chairperson of the election management body, Mrs Jean Mensa, three persons who supported Mr Boateng’s candidature denied endorsing his nomination forms.



The matter was referred to the CID for investigations and the police, according to the EC boss, confirmed the signatures to be fake, leading to his disqualification.



But Mr Boateng, unhappy with the decision, dragged the EC to court.



Meanwhile, the EC has reiterated its resolve to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in December.



The EC has, thus, entreated Ghanaians to disregard any allegations of rigging and assertions of a flawed electoral process by any individual or section of society.





