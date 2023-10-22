Yaa-Naa did not 'blast' Kennedy Agyapong - Gbewaa Palace

General News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following earlier news that a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, had been ‘blasted’ by Yaa-Naa Abubakari II when he visited the Gbewaa Palace recently, the palace says no such thing happened.



In a report by radiotamaleonline.com, it said that the palace had provided video evidence of the moment the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area met with Kennedy Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.



“We are Dagombas. And it is not in our DNA to be disrespecting people who have shown us respect. Mr. Kennedy Agyapong has respected the Yaa-Naa so much as his father and King,” the closed source said.



The report added that the public relations department had also confirmed this, adding that it would issue a formal statement on the matter soon.



It added that the source at the palace also indicated that Kennedy Agyapong donated a pickup vehicle to the palace, and for that matter, the overlord couldn’t have turned around to be an ingrate or seen “blasting Kennedy Agyapong,” instead of thanking him.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/OGB