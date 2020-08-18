General News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Weija Water Plant to shutdown for repair works – GWCL

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said it will shutdown its Weija Water Plant to allow for repair works to be conducted.



According to a statement issued by the company, the emergency shutdown will see the Western Part of Accra experience some water shortages.



“We’re sorry to inform you that there has been an emergency shutdown of the Weija Plant to enable us to carry out some emergency repair works on the major pipeline that supplies water to the Western parts of Accra,” the statement read.



The GWCL, however, says the emergency repair works are expected to be completed by the end of the day today, Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



Some of the affected areas include: Bortianor, Weija, Tetegu, Gbawe, Mallam, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle-Bu, Mataheko, Awudome Estates, Kwashiman, Awoshie, Tesano, Abeka, North Kaneshie, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Dakuman, Sowutuom, Santamaria, and connecting communities.



Read the full statement from GWCL below:



EMERGENCY SHUT DOWN



