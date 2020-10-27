Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

We’ll build more community day SHS to scrap ‘Double Track’ within a year - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is promising to build more community day senior high schools in high-density population areas, should he win the December presidential election.



This, he said, will help in easing pressure on facilities in schools sited outside of the urban centres following the introduction of the ‘double-track’ system by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to the opposition party’s leader, the community day senior high schools his administration put up, are better to serve students in the urban areas than those built-in rural communities.



Speaking on ‘Woezor TV’, the former president said the next NDC administration intends to build dormitories for the schools situated in rural areas to accommodate students who are posted outside of the school’s jurisdiction.



“We believe that when we tackle this seriously within the first year, we would be able to create enough capacity to be able to move the children into these schools.



“And so, if we even build a hundred or more schools, it means that a thousand or more children can find access and that will ease the pressure on the existing secondary schools,” Mr Mahama remarked.



He continued that, with that project, they can be sure to cancel the double-track system so all students can report to school and vacate at the same time.



“And we will create jobs in the educational system because by then, we can employ more teachers in these schools and all that,” he added.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.