Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: My News GH

Victory for Mahama is certain – Awuah-Darko declares after touring registration centres

Kingsley Awuah-Darko, former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR)

Kingsley Awuah-Darko, a former Managing Director of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), has encouraged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to register and vote massively for former President John Mahama, declaring that victory for John Dramani Mahama is certain.



Mr Awuah-Darko, a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) known for his exceptional expertise in the oil and energy sectors, made this declaration after touring some voter registration centres in the Ashanti Region after he had registered for his voter ID card.



Mr Awuah-Darko impressed upon the youth to make their voices heard by registering and voting in in the upcoming 2020 General Elections in December.



“Early this morning, I registered to vote in my hometown, Juaben, Ashanti…



I encouraged the youth to register and let their voices be heard.



Lets all register to vote massively for H.E. John Dramani Mahama on the 7th of December. Victory Is Certain,” he wrote on social media



He noted that the registration process was smooth, and praised a worker of the Electoral Commission (EC) for resolving an altercation at one of the registration centres with tact and maturity.



“I also toured a number of polling stations in the constituency and witnessed the calm and orderly registration throughout, with the exception of an altercation at the New Bomfa Polling Station which almost degenerated into chaos, but for the swift and timely intervention of the EC’s Registration Officer, who handled the situation with a matured but firm approach,” he disclosed



Mr Awuah-Darko had been tipped by many to be the vice-presidential candidate for the NDC but the lot fell on Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Mr Awuah-Darko is widely respected across the board for his mature politicking and managerial prowess.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.