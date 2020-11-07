General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

UT Bank Collapse: Ignorant EOCO officials asking stupid questions - Kofi Amoabeng

Chief Executive Officer for defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi-Amoabeng

Embattled Chief Executive Officer(CEO) for defunct UT Bank, Prince Kofi-Amoabeng says the committee sitting in his case with the state at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) are not worth their salt.



According to him, the display of ignorance by the officials anytime he meets the committee is shocking and worrying for a state like Ghana.



However, he says he has to make do with them and accept their ignorance because that’s what the country has.



Kofi Amoabeng who was speaking to Mx-24Gh in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com said he one time suggested that a Banker and Accountant is appointed to join the committee investigating UT Bank’s issues so it could be easier to explain things.



“No they don’t, that’s the irritation bit but you’ve to take your time because that’s what the state has and the state is supposed to use to expose misconduct and malfeasance and so if they ask you a stupid question you still have to bear with it and try and educate and let them see your point.



At one point I remember I told EOCO that they should get a banker and an accountant on the committee so it will be easier for me to explain certain things,” asked if they didn’t feel offensive Kofi Amoabeng said “It’s a fact and one thing about me is I don’t fear any human being on earth but I respect everyone. You can’t scare me and you can’t use whatever power you have to do anything to me but I respect people so even if I know that you don’t know what you’re about, you are what the state is using so I need to leave you to go at your own pace. So it’s time-wasting, irritating and disappointing”.





