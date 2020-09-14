Regional News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Tangoba Abayage supports BECE candidates

A total of 1, 824 candidates received the Mathematical sets

Tangoba Abayage, the Upper East Regional Minister and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Navrongo central, has donated Mathematical sets to candidates in the Navrongo area writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The donation, which is under her “One Student, One Maths Set” initiative, was distributed to a total of 1, 824 candidates in the 47 public Junior High Schools in the Navrongo central constituency.



The mathematical sets were distributed to candidates at the various schools on Friday, with support from the education directorate.



Salifu Saibu Demah Selanwiah, spokesperson of the initiative, said the items were Ms. Tangoba’s little contribution to encourage the candidates to give off their best in the final examination.



“The Minister who is Parliamentary candidate has decided to contribute her widow’s mite towards the success and progress of our future leaders. She has taken it upon herself to do so many things just like she has provided furniture for schools in the constituency. So, the regional minister who is a daughter of the soil wishes you well in your examination”.



Mr. Selanwiah cautioned the candidates against examination malpractices, warning such could lead to cancellation of their results. He told the candidates to combine hardwork with prayers to ensure their success in the examination.



He urged them to be of good behaviour, and stay away from things that can negatively affect their success in the examination, so they could enjoy the Free Senior High School education policy of this government.



“Her message was not only to deliver the Maths sets, but also to wishes them good luck and caution them. She urges them to work hard. She urges the candidates to sit up and do the right thing by working hard so that they will come out with flying colours, so that they can step majestically into the senior high school to enjoy the free senior high school policy instituted by his excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo”.



Some of the candidates who spoke were happy and profusely thanked Ms. Tangoba Abayage and her team for the kindness. They said her gesture would help them give off their best in the examination.



Some of the beneficiary schools included the St. John Bosco’s Practice, Tono, Navro-Pungu Junior High Schools.



The St. John Bosco’s Practice Junior High School has 125 candidates, making it the school with the highest number of candidates in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality sitting this year’s BECE.





