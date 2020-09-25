Regional News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Support govt deal with ‘Western Togolanders’ – Togbe Afede

President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV

The President of the National House of Chiefs and the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has condemned the separatist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) that violently captured Juapong on Friday September 25.



The group that is fighting for the independence of ‘Western Togoland’, a part of Ghana which includes the entire of Volta region mounted giant signposts in Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region, on Friday September 25, welcoming people to what they call the “Western Togoland”.



They were reported to have attacked Police station in Juapong and captured three Police officers.



Togbe Afede said their action was unfounded and further called on all Ghanaians to support the government to nip this happening in the bud.



He told journalists Friday September 25 that “The allegations of road blockage and closures, attempts at causing distractions to state property, kidnapping. These are the kind of things that I have not recollected ever happening in our country.



“The Honourable Minister of National Security talked to me this morning about it and then I also made the efforts to contact some chiefs from the Volta Region about a response from the Volta regional House of Chiefs.



“It requires the support of all of us to ensure that this does not escalate any further . The standing committee will issue an apparent response after this this meetings to the happenings in the Volta region which we disapprove of.







“This not something that any of us must condone, it is something that we should all support the government to ensure that it is nipped in the bud so we can continue to live in peace as a nation.”



The Volta Regional minister Dr. Archibald Letsa explaining what transpired said says the dawn operation could have been worse but for the timely intervention of the authorities there.



Speaking on the 3FM Morning show with Alfred Ocansey Dr Letsa revealed “What we witnessed this morning could have been worse.



“We picked intelligence and made sure their initial plan of widespread attack in the Volta Region was curtailed.



“They planned to attack major installations. I believe those were an afterthought when their original planned failed and so they went and blocked the roads. ” Dr Letsa stated.



“You know, not long ago they erected bill boards around the Asutuare area and we chased them and they had to move to other parts of the country which were soft spots.” He added.



According to him “ the Situation has been brought under control but said 21 people have been arrested whiles the Mepe Police Divisional Commander who was earlier reported kidnapped has been released .



The minister further said the group which planned the attack are made up of splinter groups and that the attackers are not coming from the area.

