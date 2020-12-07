Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: GNA

Sunyani West Assembly supports 72 PWDs

The Sunyani West Municipal Assembly has supported 72 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) with items for commercial purposes and cash to improve their livelihood.



The beneficiaries were drawn from Chiraa, Odomase, Fiapre, Abosa-Odomase and Adentia in the Municipality.



The items included deep freezer, tomato blending machines, filing machines for leather works, industrial sewing machines and Nikon D 3200 camera and Epson 1400 printer.



Besides the items, some beneficiaries received cheques for GhC1,000.00 and GhC2,000.00, depending on the individual PWD’s request.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Odomase in the Bono Region, Mr Martin Obeng, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the support was given based on needed assessment and request of the beneficiaries.



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government had spent GhC4 million in supporting PWDs since assumption of office, saying that support was the fourth time for PWDs in the Municipality within the tenure of Akufo-Addo’s government.



Mr Obeng assured the Assembly would not deny any PWD in need of support and therefore urged them to use the items and monies for their intended purposes.



"Don't go and sell what you have gotten today,” he emphasised.



Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, said, “Disability does not mean inability” and therefore advised PWDs to explore their talents and potentials, though with the support of the society in diverse ways to work for a meaningful life.



On behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Bismark Amponsah, also a beneficiary expressed gratitude to the Assembly and promised they would be serious and responsible enough to justify the purpose of the support.

