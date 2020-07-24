General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Sanitation mess, a silent enemy in Ghana’s Coronavirus response

play videoFile photo: Sanitation remains a bane in the fight against the coronavirus

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise globally, medical facilities, factories and households are generating huge amounts of waste from used protective items.



The disposal of such waste has to undergo strict treatment protocols to ensure the virus does not spread in the process.



However, it appears Ghana and many African countries are finding it difficult to manage the increasing amount of infectious waste emanating from the COVID-19 pandemic as sanitation workers often lack proper protective gear to safely shield them from the virus.



In the following piece, GHOneNews’ Ridwan Karim Dini-Osman tackles Ghana’s Sanitation Mess which he reports, could be a silent enemy against the country’s COVID-19 response.





