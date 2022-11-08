‘Richard Ahiagbe is very useless’ - Listowel Adu Poku

Politics of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the United Front Party (UFP), Listowel Nana Kusi Poku, has berated the National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party, Richard Ahiagbe, for belittling the “Kume Preku reloaded” protest.



The protest was held to demand the resignation of President Akufo-Addo and his government appointees.



Richard Ahiagbe is reported to have said that the demonstration, which was organised by renowned legal practitioner Martin Kpebu, was a flop and will amount to nothing.



Reacting to this, Listowel Kusi Poku, who took part in the demonstration, said that Ahiagbe’s understanding of demonstrations was unfortunate.



He added that what matters in demonstrations is not the number of people who participate in them but the message being conveyed.



“Someone like Richard Ahiagbe will never find any space anywhere in NPP should President Kufuor be in charge. He will never find that space, President Kufuor does not deal with useless people, very useful people.



“You will not have these Facebook land guards discussing things in President Kufuor’s era… He (Ahiagbe) typifies the world, he is very useless.



“I Nana Poku, have gone on a one-man demonstration. It does not matter the number of people, you pour on the street. It does not matter what you see in terms of visuals. What matters is whether somebody has run away from his responsibilities,” he said.



Watch the interview below:











You can also watch this edition of GhanaWeb Special:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







IB/BOG