Retired teacher shot dead at Bole

Source: Nkilgi FM

A popular former Mathematics Tutor at various schools in Bole including the Bole Senior High school in the Savannah Region has been shot dead by an unknown person or people at the outskirts of Bole on his way from his farm in the early evening of yesterday 20th March, 2021



Reports Bole based Nkilgi Fm gathered say Mr Soale was probably shot dead with his own gun by the unknown person or people because he was carrying a single barrel gun which could not be found at the crime scene, meaning the murderer(s) after the act ran away with the gun.



The murdered Mr Yahaya Soale who is known to be soft-spoken and very humble after many years of teaching in Bole took a transfer to Wenchi in the Bono Region and after retirement went back to his hometown of Bole where he went into farming.



He was on his way from his farm which is just on the outskirts of Bole to the east and met his untimely death.



The Police in Bole has taken over the case and are investigating but no arrest(s) have been made so far. The body has kept at the Bole Hospital mortuary and likely to be buried today by the family in line with Islamic practices.