Retired Pastor killed after he accidentally discharged his gun

Regional News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

A retired Pastor of The Church of Pentecost has died in an accidental discharge of his gun while at home.



The 78-year-old retired Minister – Pastor Ayi Mantey was pronounced dead on arrival at the Asamankese Government Hospital in the Eastern region.



Samuel Martey, son of the late retired Pastor said the incident occurred on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the evening when the now-deceased father was patrolling the compound of his house at Asamankese while holding his registered gun to scare away thieves who have recently made the house a target.



However, while walking around, his foot hit an object on the ground and while falling, he accidentally discharged the gun into his body through the armpit.



“After the rains, he took his gun and was patrolling around. But while walking, he knocked an object on the ground and was falling but inadvertently pressed on the trigger and the gun went off hitting his armpit. I rushed him to the hospital but died later,” the son narrated.



Asamankese Divisional Police Commander, A.C.P Akwasi Kankam Boadu confirmed that “yesterday at about 5:00 pm, we got information that Pastor Retired Ayi Mantey has been hit with a bullet and has been rushed to hospital but died on arrival.



“Our preliminary investigation indicates that at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday while on his routine patrol around his house with his gun to scare away thieves who have been disturbing him, he suddenly fell and unfortunately pressed on the trigger of the gun which went off. So it is not suicided as being speculated in town”.



He, however, said an investigation is ongoing.