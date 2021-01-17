Regional News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Pressure mounts on Akufo-Addo to reappoint Simon Tetteh as Krobo MCE

Simon Kwaku Tetteh, former Chief Executive for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality

Kloma Hengme, a pressure group on Krobo land is calling on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reappoint Hon Simon Kweku Tetteh as the Chief Executive for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.



According to the group, the outgoing MCE has performed and contributed massively to development in the area ranging from health, education, security, agriculture, sanitation, roads, water and among all aspect of development.



Speaking exclusively to Rite FM, chairman of the group, Mr Isaac Tamatey Otu said they can boast of at least 89 projects executed by Simon Tetteh within his first term of office.



He observed that several MCEs have been appointed over years but the achievements by Hon Simon Tetteh is beyond expectation.



"Lower Manya Krobo has not seen such a devoted, respectful, humble and hardworking MCE." He said.



Talking about some of the MCE achievements, Chairman Tamatey revealed 188 lockable stores are currently under construction at the Agormanya market. He said the MCE has already constructed a similar project under the One Million Per Constituency initiative.



He mentioned the construction of KG and JHS block and solar-powered mechanised borehole at Yonguase, Police office complex at Odumase Krobo, classroom block at Oborpa East, Six-Unit Classroom Block for Ayermesu Kpeti, 12-Unit Classroom Block Dormitories for Krobo Girls, Classroom Block for Manya Krobo Senior High School at Nuaso, 12-Unit Classroom Block at Tech.



The rest are ongoing rehabilitation of 1okm township roads, dormitories at Akuse Methodist, rural electrification, construction of GES office, toilet facilities, water projects within the middle belt, CHPS compounds at Djerkiti, Wawaseamong others, scholarship for students etc.



Chairman Tamatey, therefore, appealed to the paramount chief of Manya Krobo, Nene Sackitey ll to petition the presidency for the reappointment of the Simon Tetteh.



Meanwhile, the market queen at Agormanya, Manye Korkor and the entire market women in Krobo have applauded the MCE and appealed for his reappointment.