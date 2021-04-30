Police officer jailed 30 months for causing harm

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: GNA

General Corporal Kwasi Yeboah of the Kadjebi Police Command has been sentenced to 30-months imprisonment by a Ho Circuit Court for dangerous cycling and causing harm resulting in the death of one Gabriel Azilaku.



Yeboah pleaded not guilty to the charges but the Court, presided over by Mr Felix Datsomor, found him guilty after a full trail, which lasted close to three years.



He was sentenced to 30-months imprisonment on count one and three months with hard labour on count two. The sentences are to run concurrently.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Superintendent Akologo Yakubu Ayamga told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Awuku, was an elder brother of the deceased, while the convict was a policeman stationed at Kadjebi and formerly at Tefle Sogakope Police station.



He said on August 8, 2018, at about 1930 hours, Azilaku was riding a motorbike with goods on it, and the convict, who was on duty at the Sogakope barrier, upon seeing Azilaku, suspected the goods were “unaccustomed goods.”



The convict then chased Azilaku with his motorbike, with registration number M-17-AS737, on the Sogakope-Accra road and got close to him on reaching Sogakope, and pushed his motorbike, Chief Supt Ayamga said.



Azilaku lost control and collided with an oncoming bike, sustaining head injuries as a result, and was rushed to the Sogakope Hospital but died, while on admission, prosecution said.



Prosecution said the convict, after causing the harm, left Azilaku and the other victim without attending to them and returned to his duty point at the barrier.



The case was reported to the Sogakope Police for investigation and a duplicate case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department in Ho for advice, based on which the convict was charged.