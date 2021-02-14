Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Police gun down armed robber who attempted to escape from custody

The Tema Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service had no option than to gun down an armed robber who tried to escape from custody.



The suspect, Joseph Mensah, was arrested on Wednesday, February 10 in connection with a robbery attack on a Sprinter mini-bus with registration number GN 8428-20 last year.



The bus contained 15 staff members of B5 Metal Company and GH¢900,000 in a polythene bag meant to pay their wages.



After the suspect’s arrest, he confessed to landguard activities and volunteered to take investigators to Prampram to recover buried guns used by him and his colleagues in their crimes.



But on reaching the location, Joseph Mensah, alias Sharp, attempted to escape.



He was then gunned down by the officers.



“He was taken to the Police Hospital but was pronounced dead,” a statement issued by the Command on Friday said.



“The Tema Police Regional Command assures residents in and around Tema of its readiness to fight crime and armed robbery in particular and appeals to the public to volunteer credible information leading to arrest and prosecution of all suspected criminals.”