Plot to oust IGP: Leaked report consistent with findings - Agalga

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

James Agalga, a member of the ad-hoc Parliamentary Committee tasked with investigating the leaked tape involving senior police officers allegedly plotting against the Inspector General of Police, has revealed that the committee's yet-to-be-finalised report closely aligns with the information already circulating in the public domain.



Mr. Agalga acknowledged that, although the committee has not officially concluded its work or presented the final report to the Speaker of Parliament, the preliminary findings and recommendations do not substantially differ from the content already accessible to the public.



While he admitted to having seen the leaked report circulating, Agalga refrained from providing detailed comments on its content, emphasizing the need for fairness until the formal conclusion of the committee's work.



“I have seen the report which is making the rounds, the committee hasn’t concluded its work yet, but I take note of the fact that certain things said in there may not be substantially different from what we said in the original draft,” he conveyed to Joy News.



The leaked report, purported to be a draft copy of the committee's findings, suggested sanctions for the implicated senior police officers.



However, the Chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, clarified that the committee has not concluded its work and, therefore, urged the public to exercise patience while awaiting the official and finalised report.