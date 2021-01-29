General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: My News GH

'People's Helper' Sir John to be buried on February 25

Late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known in political circles as Sir John

The late Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, known in political circles as Sir John, will be buried on Thursday, 25 February 2021 at Sakora Wonoo in the Ashanti region.



The funeral rites of the late Chief Executive Officer for the Forestry Commission will take place at Sakora Wonoo junior high school.



His family will be gathering on Friday, 26 February 2021 at Sakora Wonoo junior high school from 1 pm to 6 pm.



The family will go for thanksgiving on Saturday 27 February 2021 at Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church from 9 am to 1 pm.



Sir John reportedly died shortly after contracting COVID-19 in 2020.



His death came as a shock to many, especially members of the New Patriotic Party considering his likeable personality.