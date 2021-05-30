Oti CNC uses drama to create awareness on Coronavirus

Regional News of Sunday, 30 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Oti Regional Directorate of the Centre for National Culture (CNC), with support from the National COVID-19 Trust Fund, staged a drama to educate the public on the coronavirus pandemic.



It was held at Dambai, Nkwanta, Worawora and Ahamansu in the Krachi-East, Nkwanta-South, Biakoye and Kadjebi Districts of the Oti Region.



The drama formed part of the directorate’s COVID-19 Educational campaign, which seeks to sensitise the citizenry on the pandemic and the ongoing vaccination exercise.



Speaking at one of such programmes at Ahamansu in the Kadjebi District, Mr Ayi Remi, the Oti Acting Regional Director of CNC, said the message on COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols observation would be expressed via poetry recital and dance drama.



He said the drama would be used as a vehicle to drum home the severity of the virus and the havoc across the globe.



Mr Ayi said the disease was real and admonished the public to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect themselves.



He said adherence to the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing would help curb the pandemic if not eliminate it.



Mr Ayi said the post-recovery effect of the pandemic was so dire that there was the need for everyone to protect themselves against the disease.



On the vaccination, he implored everyone to get vaccinated since vaccines are safe, simple and effective tools to prevent diseases.



He said the vaccination would contribute to the reduction in COVID-19 ill-health and deaths, minimize the risk of complication of infected persons and enhance the mental and psychosocial well-being of Ghanaians.



Ms Sylvia Dordzro, a Physician Assistant at the Ahamansu Health Centre, advised the participants to always observe the safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.



Ms Dordzro, who is also the Head of the Facility, admonished the people to stop stigmatisation because the act could be counter-productive to the fight against the pandemic leading to a reduction in people seeking medical care/testing and reduction in people adhering to interventions, including self-isolation.



She also asked them to dispel the conspiracy theories and myths against the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in the country and get vaccinated when the vaccines are received.