Religion of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: Emmanuel Nana Nsiah, Contributor

New Tafo Area begins 2021 Apostolisation

Apostle Samuel Antwi

The 2021 Apostolisation of the New Tafo Area of The Church of Pentecost is underway at four zonal centres in the Area.



The event, which is being attended by all ministers and wives, officers, and lay leaders within the Area, is under the theme “A Glorious Church Revived To Possess the Nations.”



Opening the retreat on Monday, March 1, 2021, at the M. K. Yeboah Memorial Temple, Krofrom, in the New Tafo Zone, the Area Head, Apostle Samuel Antwi, spoke on the topic “The Goal of the Church,” culled from Ephesians 5:26-27.



In his presentation, Apostle Antwi emphasised that the goal of the church is “to build and present a church, which is so glorious without spot or wrinkle or any other imperfection to Christ Jesus.”



To achieve this, the New Tafo Area Head charged the participants to uphold moral and doctrinal purity (2 Peter 3:14-17).



“We need to be well grounded in the word of God so that we are not carried away by any erroneous doctrine,” he said.



Apostolisation is an annual programme designed by the Church to teach lay leaders on the theme of year in order to give them a deeper understanding of the direction of the Church for the particular year.