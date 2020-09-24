Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: The Herald

National Security’s ITF Unit busts gold smugglers at Aflao border

The gold smugglers busted at Aflao

Operatives of the National Security's ITF Unit, have rounded up a gold smuggling syndicate at the border town of Aflao.



They have been sending out large amounts of gold bars out of Ghana through the Aflao border, in what appeared to be a long running illegal business.



The cartel, includes Ghanaians and foreigners from neighbouring countries in partnership with their Indian financiers, have been behind smuggling of Ghana's precious mineral resources in huge volumes using Togo.



The Herald's information is that, they have some political and security backing in their illegal business, which is making Ghana lose millions of US dollars by way of revenue.



But on Wednesday, luck eluded some of them, when the National Security's ITF Unit upon a tipoff, stormed the Aflao border town and arrested them while in the act, smuggling yet another 15 kilogrammes of gold out of the country.



Numbering about four, they claimed they are Malian nationals, but living in Aflao.



They mentioned that they were smuggling the gold for a certain Alhaji Braima who is resident in Accra.



Details, as well as the identities of the suspects are sketchy.



But their names were given as; Mohammed Jaggar, Abdul Samad, Abas Inusah and one Musah, a Ghanaian and driver.



They were using two vehicles; one Toyota Corolla and Toyota Caravan.



The Herald's correspondent at Aflao, who witnessed the arrest and the seizure of the gold believed to be in the region of GH?5 million, reports that the suspects have since been sent to Accra for further investigations.





