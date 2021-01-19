General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Nana Fredua blasts Ghanaians over coronavirus protocols

NPP Stalwart, Nana Fredua

NPP Stalwart, Nana Fredua has admonished Ghanaians to heed the President's call to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 22nd nation address on COVID-19, cautioned Ghanaians against another lockdown if they don't strictly adhere to the protocols to curb the transmission of the pandemic disease.



He said; "We do not want to go back to the days of partial lockdown . . . but should that become necessary that should the number of active cases continue to increase at the current rate, I'll have no option but to reimpose these restrictions because it is better to be safe than sorry".



According to the President, " . . Our COVID-19 treatment centers have gone from zero patients to now being full because of the upsurge in infections. . . particularly worrying is the Ghana Health Service recording 200 new cases daily . . . 13 out of 16 regions have recorded active cases . . . "



" . . our health infrastructure will be overwhelmed if the situation continues . . . it is my duty to protect lives and livelihood. In furtherance of this, I've instructed the Inspector General of police to direct officers, to ensure the rigorous enforcement of the law on mask-wearing..."



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Nana Fredua bemoaned Ghanaian's blatant disregard of the protocols, particularly with the wearing of masks against the spread of the disease.



He called for the enforcement of the protocols stressing the disease can only disappear when the attitude of Ghanaians is set right.



"This disease is not yet gone. The time it will disappear is when we protect ourselves till the time the vaccine will arrive.''



