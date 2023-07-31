NPP MP aspirant promises Twifo-Atimokwa development

General News of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) hopeful for Twifo -Atimorkwa constituency Nana Kwame Ofori-Nti (Chief Ofori-Nti) has promised his area Massive development if voted into office.



To the business and IT consultant, developing the constituency remains his top most priority, and will ensure it be comes feasible when he gets the nod to represent his people in the forthcoming Primaries in 2024.



The Twifo -Atimorkwa native believes the constituency has seen little development, but believes he has what it takes to change the narrative when given the mandate.



And with the youth, women and children as his driving force, he said he has a social intervention plan in place to create a welfare fund to address the needs of his delegates.



He said after submitting his forms at the NPP Party office, Twifo Praso on Tuesday, "...the welfare of my delegates is my number one priority, I will do all it takes to ensure that they are fully secured and support the party.



"I have a welfare policy for my delegates that will take care of their farming, educational , health and other needs. This package will be structured in a way that it will be accessible even if l am not available.



"Last Christmas, l went to every delegate to spend quality time and presented items to them. This will be annualized because they mean so much to me and the party at large."



He added " I have engaged all the 182 communities in my constituency and l must say they are all crying for development, we are really lagging behind, and this is the reason that has pushed me to avail myself to ensure our constituency experience development. Our road network is bad, our people deserve better, they have toiled enough for the party, it is high time they experience development.



"The youth, women and children also feature prominently in my plans , the people are looking for someone who is ready to listen to them, accessible and I posses those qualities , l am with them and they know me."



The NPP Parliamentary primaries is expected to be held on February 24, next year.



