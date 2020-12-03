Politics of Thursday, 3 December 2020

NDC’s ‘Kyemu Pe’ policy will cost about GH¢500m – Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has pegged the implementation of the ‘Kyemu Pe’ policy which the NDC wants to roll out if elected in the upcoming polls to about GHC500 million.



This ‘Kyemu Pe’ policy seeks to absorb 50% of the fees of continuing students at the tertiary level.



In an interview on Joy News Wednesday, November 2, 2020, Mahama reiterated that the NDC intends to foot the bills of all first years who will gain admission into various government tertiary institutions under their '"Fa nyininaa' policy.



He said: “We decided that for first years, we would cover the full fees to cushion them for the first year and then for the continuing students we will do the ‘Kyemu Pe’ policy.”



“For the ‘Kyemu Pe’ that was across from the first year to the fourth year, we came to about 400 and something million and so if we add the additional, another 50% to first years, it will come to a little over 500 and something million,” he indicated.



The opposition National Democratic Congress earlier this week announced a new policy named “fa ninyinaa”.



According to the party, the “fa ninyinaa” policy, which was originally not part of its manifesto, was a recommendation by the party’s Education Policy Group which has been accepted and incorporated into the final 2020 election document.





