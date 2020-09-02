General News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

NDC manifesto will be based on truth and transformation – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said its yet to be outdoored 2020 manifesto will offer the citizenry policies based on truth and transformation.



According to the Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, the NDC will next week provide a much comprehensive manifesto filled with promises it intends to keep.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on Tuesday, September 1, the communications officer said; “Our manifesto will be one that will create jobs and opportunity for all and not a select few.”



“This is a manifesto filled with well thought out and truthful policies and programmes that will be delivered by the former President Mahama and supported by his running mate, Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyeman when elected. So, we the [NDC] are not going to tell lies to the people of this country or make promises we don’t intend to keep,” he said.



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has already disclosed some of the policies his party intends to implement if elected in the upcoming Decmember polls.



One of them is the provision of free primary health care to all and the ‘Big Push’ infrastructural initiative which will earmark some US$10 billion seeking to create about one million jobs and employ some 250,000 Ghanaians within four years.



The initiative would see the injection of the funds into infrastructural development to boost the construction and engineering sectors as well as other professionals and artisans.



The launch of the NDC’s manifesto was initially slated for August 31, 2020 but was postponed to September 7, 2020 of next week.



Following the launch of the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto on August 21, 2020, the party says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) deferred it's manifesto launch because their flagbearer, John Mahama “still cannot determine what Ghanaians want”.

