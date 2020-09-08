General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Starr FM

NDC didn't waste time on Akufo-Addo at Manifesto launch - IMANI Boss

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer, IMANI Africa

The Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has lauded the opposition National Democratic Congress for not wasting time attacking their political opponents during their manifesto launch in Accra on Monday.



“I didn’t hear the name of the current president and even Bawuima, unlike what was done in Cape Coast where each speaker will spend two or three minutes talking about John Mahama,” Mr Cudjoe said on Starr Today on Tuesday.



The NDC launched it manifesto on Monday at the University of the Professional Studies, Accra, where they made a litany of promises they plan to implement if voted into power in the upcoming December elections.



The running mate of the opposition NDC Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang disclosed that the party will absorb fifty per cent of fees for tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year if the party.







She said this will cushion parents and students whose finances have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The NDC also promised to offer free tertiary education for people living with disability if the party wins the 2020 elections.



The party also added that it will maintain the payment of allowances to teacher-trainees and abolish the teacher licensure exams.



On law education, the NDC manifesto said: “vigorously reform and expand access to professional legal education and provide opportunities to all qualified LLB holders by granting accreditation to certified law faculties to undertake the professional law qualification course.



But according to Mr Cudjoe “it is important to understand how the many things they [NDC] promised in the education sector will look like when put together in the global scheme of things and costing attached to it.”



He added “we are going to do a detailed analysis of not just the manifesto of the NDC but four or five manifestos and from independent candidates too.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.