NDC Primary: Kwabena Duffuor will shock Mahama with mega victory

General News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: Richard Asamoah

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch Executives are foretelling a landslide victory for former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, in the party’s upcoming presidential primary for the 2024 elections.In a statement issued in Accra on Friday, the executives, led by Mr. Francis Anyidoho, Branch Secretary for Down City said the victory will be such that it will destroy any re-election ambition of former President John Dramani Mahama.



“Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will shock John Mahama with a landslide victory that will deliver the closing ceremony on Mahama’s active political career,” parts of the statement noted.



The executives also pledged to, “contribute our votes towards this upcoming victory so that we will be a part of the great history that is about to be made by the great NDC.”



The statement is coming in the lead up to the party’s national executives election which will set the stage for the presidential primary.



Former President John Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor are leading candidates for the NDC’s 2024 presidential ticket with many likely to vote massively for Dr. Kwabena Duffuor because the man is seen to represent a more winsome prospect for NDC than former President John Mahama who led the NDC into opposition from power after allowing himself to be tagged as an incompetent president explaining their expectation of a landslide victory for Dr. Duffuor, the Branch Executives said they have been receiving messages of solidarity from all the party’s branches in the country.



“Our people want to make sure double sure that we win the 2024 election because that election is a crucial rescue project.



Ghana is in a mess and as the fathers of the 4th Republic, the NDC must save its own baby.”It explained further that, “as advised by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), former President John Mahama will be a risky candidate even though the 2024 election is for the NDC to win. We want to return to power after Mahama misled us out of power,” the statement co-signed by Mr. Francis Anyidoho said.



According to them, former President Mahama who has been Vice President and President before, is eyeing the presidency again out of power lust and not out of interest for the NDC.



Apart from the superior marketability and winability of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the statement said that the man has shown better leadership within the party than former President John Mahama.



“Even in opposition, Dr. Duffuor is showing leadership by coming out with innovative programmes to help improve the lives of the party’s executives who were neglected for years when John Mahama was President.”



In this regard they cited Duffuor’s ‘Ahotor’ project, asking, “can John Mahama point to any similar innovation in the NDC?”



They accused former President John Mahama of lusting after power and not putting the interest of the NDC ahead of his parochial interests, pointing out that, “If even Mahama runs and wins to become president again, he will have only one term to serve and then the NDC will be in danger of going into opposition again. If he were to have the NDC at heart, he would have made way for someone else whether Mahama likes it or not, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor will beat him hands down.” The statement said.